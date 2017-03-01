March 1 India Tourism Development Corp Ltd

* India tourism development corp - additional charge of post of chairman & MD of ITDC has been entrusted to Piyush Tiwari

* Umang Narula, chairman & managing director ITDC stands relieved from his duties in ITDC Source text: (This is with reference to the captioned subject, the Competent Authority vide order no. F.No. 6/5/2014-PSU(T)-(ii) dated 28.02.2017 of Ministry of Tourism Government of India approved that the additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of ITDC has been entrusted to Shri Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial & Marketing ITDC, for a period of three months w.e.f. 01.03.2017 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Further pursuant to order F.No.6/5/2014-PSU(T)-(i) dated 28.02.2017 of Ministry of Tourism Government of India Sh. Umang Narula, IAS (J&K:89) Chairman & Managing Director ITDC stands relieved from his duties in ITDC w.e.f. 28.02.2017 (A/N)) Further company coverage: