BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 24 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd :
* March quarter consol net profit 8.41 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue 32.25 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees
* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 9 per equity share
* To issue secured NCDs and unsecured NCDs up to INR 250 bln and INR 20 bln respectively Source text: bit.ly/2q6f9kK Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17