April 24 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd :

* March quarter consol net profit 8.41 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total revenue 32.25 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees

* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 9 per equity share

* To issue secured NCDs and unsecured NCDs up to INR 250 bln and INR 20 bln respectively Source text: bit.ly/2q6f9kK Further company coverage: