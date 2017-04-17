April 17 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd

* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses

* Says considered segregating commercial & leasing business carried on by itself and/or through SPVs and vesting same into ICAL

* Says no scheme of arrangement or proposal is currently pending before board for approval Source text: bit.ly/2nTkwae Further company coverage: