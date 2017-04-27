BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 601.8 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income 5.45 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 625.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 7.35 billion
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17