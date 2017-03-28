US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Indiabulls Ventures Ltd:
* Approved preferential offer and issue of up to 33.8 million convertible warrants to Inuus Properties and Inuus Developers
* Warrants are convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of INR 2 each at an exercise price of INR 43.75 per share
* Total equity investments by the two investors would aggregate upto 1.48 billion rupees in co, post conversion of warrants Source text: bit.ly/2o1GfMu Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)