March 28 Indiabulls Ventures Ltd:

* Approved preferential offer and issue of up to 33.8 million convertible warrants to Inuus Properties and Inuus Developers

* Warrants are convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of INR 2 each at an exercise price of INR 43.75 per share

* Total equity investments by the two investors would aggregate upto 1.48 billion rupees in co, post conversion of warrants