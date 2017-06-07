US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
June 7 Indiabulls Ventures Ltd
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
* Says consumer finance business is expected to significantly add to consolidated bottom line of IVL going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.