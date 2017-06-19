June 19 Indian Energy Exchange

* Indian Energy Exchange - initial public offering of 6.1 million shares

* Indian Energy Exchange - says Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital and IIFL Holdings are book running lead managers to IPO

* Indian Energy Exchange - equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on the bse and the nse Source text: (bit.ly/2ruGNcu)