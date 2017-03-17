US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 (Reuters) -
* India's steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh says hopes to finalise national steel policy by April.
* India's steel minister says consulting other ministries to raise use of local steel in key projects. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)