BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Indian Hotels Company Ltd:
* March quarter profit 311.6 million rupees
* Says recommended dividend of inr 0.35 per share
* March quarter total income 7.25 billion rupees
* Says approved amalgamation of Tifco Holdings into co
* Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion
* Says in 2017/18 co to open hotels at Taj Andamans, Rishikesh, Shimla and Tirupati Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016