May 26 Indian Hotels Company Ltd:

* March quarter profit 311.6 million rupees

* Says recommended dividend of inr 0.35 per share

* March quarter total income 7.25 billion rupees

* Says approved amalgamation of Tifco Holdings into co

* Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion

* Says in 2017/18 co to open hotels at Taj Andamans, Rishikesh, Shimla and Tirupati