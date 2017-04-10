April 10 Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

* Says gets orders worth INR 1.10 billion

* Says gets orders for reorganization of urban water supply scheme in Rajasthan

* Says project is to be completed within 24 months from signing of agreement Source text: [Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has secured work order of Rs. 109.64 Crores from Public Health Engineering Department, NCR Region, Alwar, Govt, of Rajasthan for Execution of the work of Re Organization of Urban Water Supply Scheme at Alwar and Bhiwadi Towns. The project is to be completed within 24 months from signing of Agreement with them]