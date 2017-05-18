BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd:
* Recommended final dividend of 2.40 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 4.95 billion rupees versus 2.99 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved increase in authorised share capital to INR 200 million Source text: (nBSE9tcRd9) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body