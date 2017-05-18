BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 1.74 billion rupees versus loss 372.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 6.31 billion rupees versus 2.11 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2qUXwsR) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body