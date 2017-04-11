April 11 Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd

* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances

* Says the consent to operate (CTO) for both mines has been withdrawn

* Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys says no immediate impact on our ferro chrome operations

* Mining operations have been stopped at Sukinda & Mahagiri mines with effect from April 11

* Co is addressing all issues which have been pointed out and expect to revive the CTO in due course