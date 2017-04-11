US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 11 Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances
* Says the consent to operate (CTO) for both mines has been withdrawn
* Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys says no immediate impact on our ferro chrome operations
* Mining operations have been stopped at Sukinda & Mahagiri mines with effect from April 11
* Co is addressing all issues which have been pointed out and expect to revive the CTO in due course Source text: (bit.ly/2oTtk04) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)