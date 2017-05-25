BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd
* March quarter net profit 37.21 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 37.95 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 1.24 trln rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 20.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 994.61 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share
* April-march 2017 average gross refining margin $7.77 per barrel Source text - (bit.ly/2qiHViB) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016