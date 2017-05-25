May 25 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd

* March quarter net profit 37.21 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 37.95 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 1.24 trln rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 20.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 994.61 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share

* April-march 2017 average gross refining margin $7.77 per barrel Source text - (bit.ly/2qiHViB) Further company coverage: