US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd
* Indian oil corp clarifies on news items "Indian Oil to set up 28 petrol outlets on TSRTC lands." & "IOC to set up Ethanol plant in Panipat"
* Indian oil - on "IOC to set up ethanol plant in Panipat", proposal for setting up plant is at preliminary stage and subject to availability of Panipat land Source text: bit.ly/2ohZOks Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)