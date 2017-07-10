BRIEF-Indian Oil, LanzaTech sign deal to construct refinery off gas-to-bioethanol production facility in India

July 10 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd:

* Co and LanzaTech sign a statement of intent to construct refinery off gas-to-bioethanol production facility in India

* Basic engineering for 40 million litres per annum demonstration facility will begin later this year for installation at co's Panipat refinery at estimated cost of INR 3.5 billion

* Facility to be integrated into existing site infrastructure, will be LanzaTech's first project capturing refinery off-gases

* Says LanzaTech's commercial facility converting waste emissions from steel production to ethanol will come online in China in late 2017