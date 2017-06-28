BRIEF-RBI says foreign stake in AU Small Finance Bank is below threshold caution limit
* RBI - aggregate foreign share holding including but not limited to FPIs, NRIs in AU Small Finance Bank has gone below threshold caution limit
June 28 3i Infotech Ltd:
* Says pre-paid 385 million rupees of its principal outstanding debt.
* Executed loan documents worth INR 50 million with SIDBI for setting up warehouse facility at Bangalore