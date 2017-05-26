BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 3M India Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 903.9 million rupees
* March quarter total income 6.64 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 643.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.92 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016