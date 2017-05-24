BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 24 Adani Enterprises Ltd
* Consol march quarter profit 2.18 billion rupees
* Consol march quarter total income 123.60 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.40 rupees per share
* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 1.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 83.65 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rzpbiC) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.