BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 24 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd :
* Consol March quarter net profit 11.64 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 9.38 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Consol March quarter total income 25.55 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 9.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 21.37 billion rupees
* Says approved issuance of bonds in India or overseas for not more than $1.5 billion
* Says reappointed Gautam S Adani as MD
* Approved seeking members' nod to raise funds worth upto 50 billion rupees via issue of securities
* Approved seeking members' nod to issue NCDs Source text: (bit.ly/2qV2P8u) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.