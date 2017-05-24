May 24 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd :

* Consol March quarter net profit 11.64 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 9.38 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Consol March quarter total income 25.55 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 9.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 21.37 billion rupees

* Says approved issuance of bonds in India or overseas for not more than $1.5 billion

* Says reappointed Gautam S Adani as MD

* Approved seeking members' nod to raise funds worth upto 50 billion rupees via issue of securities

* Approved seeking members' nod to issue NCDs Source text: (bit.ly/2qV2P8u) Further company coverage: