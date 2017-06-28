BRIEF-India cenbank to work on July 1 to facilitate clearing/settlements
* RBI to work on July 1, 2017 to facilitate clearing/settlements Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tscIig)
June 28 Adcc Infocad Ltd
* Says to consider, approve and recommend increase in authorized capital
* Says to consider, approve and recommend capitalization of reserves by way of issuing bonus shares Source text - (bit.ly/2tWbpVA) Further company coverage:
* RBI to work on July 1, 2017 to facilitate clearing/settlements Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tscIig)
* Approved sub-division of existing equity shares of INR 10 each fully paid up into equity shares of INR 5 each fully paid-up