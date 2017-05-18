May 18 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd

* Consol March quarter profit 1.30 billion rupees

* Consol March quarter total income 43.74 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.74 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 37.72 billion

* Demonetisation has led to a temporary liquidity shortage in trade channel as well as downstream players in textiles value chain

* Co has planned a capex of about 2 billion rupees for its divisions including ongoing linen yarn and FY expansions