BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd
* Consol March quarter profit 1.30 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total income 43.74 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.74 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 37.72 billion
* Demonetisation has led to a temporary liquidity shortage in trade channel as well as downstream players in textiles value chain
* Co has planned a capex of about 2 billion rupees for its divisions including ongoing linen yarn and FY expansions Source text: bit.ly/2rhONAK Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body