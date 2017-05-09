BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Ador Welding Ltd:
* March quarter profit 75.8 million rupees versus profit 86.3 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share
* March quarter total revenue 1.63 billion rupees versus 1.53 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2qViqUH) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body