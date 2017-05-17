BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 Allahabad Bank
* March quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.81 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 43.72 billion rupees versus 44.97 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 14.30 billion rupees versus 24.87 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 13.09 percent versus 12.51 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 8.92 percent versus 8.65 percent previous quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2rpJFqp) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body