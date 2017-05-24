BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 24 Aptech Ltd:
* Consol March quarter PAT 35.4 million rupees
* Consol March quarter total revenue 513.4 million rupees
* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share
* Aptech Ltd - Consol March quarter PAT was 18.3 million rupees last year; Consol total revenue was 400.5 million rupees
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.