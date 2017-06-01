BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 1 Ashok Leyland Ltd:
* Says May total sales of 9,071 vehicles versus 9,875 vehicles last year
* Says May M&HCV sales of 6,139 vehicles versus 7,469 vehicles last year
* Says May LCV sales of 2,932 vehicles versus 2,406 vehicles last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.