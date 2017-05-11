BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 11 Asian Paints Ltd
* Consol March quarter pat 4.80 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total income 44.86 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees
* Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.65 billion rupees
* Recommended special dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Recommended final dividend of 5.65 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
