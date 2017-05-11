May 11 Asian Paints Ltd

* Consol March quarter pat 4.80 billion rupees

* Consol March quarter total income 44.86 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees

* Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.65 billion rupees

* Recommended special dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Recommended final dividend of 5.65 rupees per share