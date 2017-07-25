FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct
#Markets News
July 25, 2017 / 9:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd

* Consol June quarter profit 4.41 billion rupees versus 5.53 billion rupees

* Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 5.47 billion rupees

* Consol June quarter total income 43.07 billion rupees versus 41.04 billion rupees

* Says decorative business in India saw low single digit volume growth in current quarter; business impacted especially in June due to GST

* Says on a sequential basis, material prices continued to witness an upward trend in the quarter thereby squeezing margins‍​

* Says currency devaluation in Egypt and forex unavailability in Ethiopia impacted overall performance of international operations Source text - bit.ly/2vEC0aV Further company coverage:

