US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 16 Au Small Finance Bank Ltd
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Au Small Finance Bank says initial public offering of 53.4 million equity shares through offer for sale
* Citi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal managers to the IPO Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ryqu25 Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)