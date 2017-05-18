BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* March quarter net profit 8.02 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees
* March quarter revenuefrom ops 52.10 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 55 rupees per share
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 9.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 57.10 billion rupees
* The profit and revenue figures was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2qw2eMp Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body