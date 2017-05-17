BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 Bajaj Finance Ltd
* March quarter net profit 4.49 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter net profit was 4.49 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 3.60 rupees per share
* March quarter total income from operations 26.65 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 3.15 billion rupees; total income from operations was 19.16 billion rupees
* Aum as of 31 MAR up 36 percent to INR 601.94 billion Source text: bit.ly/2qras8D Further company coverage:
