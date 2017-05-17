May 17 Bajaj Finance Ltd

* March quarter net profit 4.49 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march-quarter net profit was 4.49 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 3.60 rupees per share

* March quarter total income from operations 26.65 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 3.15 billion rupees; total income from operations was 19.16 billion rupees

* Aum as of 31 MAR up 36 percent to INR 601.94 billion Source text: bit.ly/2qras8D Further company coverage: