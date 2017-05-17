BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 Bajaj Finserv Ltd
* Consol march quarter net profit 5.35 billion rupees
* Consol march quarter total revenue 70.43 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2rq0nG4 Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body