BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
* Consol March quarter net profit 5.63 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total revenue 1.81 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 5.64 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 1.25 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ru606f Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body