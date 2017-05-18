BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Bank of Baroda Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
* March quarter gross NPA 10.46 percent vs 11.40 pct previous qtr
* March quarter net NPA 4.72 percent vs 5.43 pct previous qtr
* March quarter interest earned 108.75 billion rupees versus 110.14 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 26.23 billion rupees versus 68.58 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2pPf1KW) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body