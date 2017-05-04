BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Bank Of Maharashtra Ltd
* March quarter net loss 4.55 billion rupees versus net loss of 1.20 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 29.70 billion rupees versus 32.20 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 18.33 billion rupees versus 6.80 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 16.93 percent versus 15.08 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 11.76 percent versus 10.67 percent previous quarter Source text: (bit.ly/2quJyNL) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body