BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Bharat Electronics Ltd
* March quarter net profit 7.92 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 8.04 billion rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 42.27 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 7.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 34.15 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.05 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2r4jB71) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.