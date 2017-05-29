May 29 Bharat Electronics Ltd

* March quarter net profit 7.92 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 8.04 billion rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 42.27 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 7.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 34.15 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 1.05 rupees per share