May 24 Bharat Forge Ltd

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 5 per share

* March quarter net profit 2.08 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 1.60 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 12.05 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.66 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 10.89 billion rupees