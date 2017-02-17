Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* India's Bharat Road Network Ltd files for IPO
* Bharat Road Network - public issue consists of up to 29.3
million shares of face value 10 rupees each
* Bharat Road Network - issue size estimated to be around 12
billion rupees ($178.8 million)
* Bharat Road Network - INGA Capital Private Ltd, Investec
Capital Services (India) and SREI Capital Markets Ltd book
running lead managers to the issue
Source text for Eikon: [Bharat Road Network Ltd.(BRNL), a Srei
initiative, filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with
the market regulator SEBI seeking permission for its Initial
Public Offering (IPO). The company is a road BOT company in
India, focused on development, implementation, operation and
maintenance of roads/highways projects. The public issue
consists of up to 29,300,000 equity shares of face value of Rs
10 each of BRNL. The equity shares will have a face value of Rs
10 and the final price band will be decided in consultation with
the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs). The issue size is
estimated to be around Rs. 1200 crore. The Net Proceeds from the
Issue will be utilised towards advancing of subordinate debt in
form of interest free unsecured loan to its Subsidiary, STPL,
for part financing of the STPL Project, part acquisition of the
subordinated debt in form of interest free unsecured loan or
debentures, advanced by SREI to STPL, KEPL and MTPL and for
general corporate purposes. INGA Capital Private Limited,
Investec Capital Services (India) Private Limited and SREI
Capital Markets Limited are book running lead managers to the
issue and Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the Registrar
to the Issue.]
($1 = 67.1000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)