July 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* June quarter consol PAT 6.64 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees

* June quarter consol income 16.07 billion rupees versus 14.69 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 6.95 billion rupees

* Says final dividend of INR 4 per share for year ended March 2017 approved by shareholders

* Says in quarter, total tower base of 90,837

