May 8 India's Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* March quarter consol net profit 5.97 billion rupees

* March quarter consol income from operations 16.05 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 6.99 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 7.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 14.18 billion rupees

* Says the board of directors have proposed a final dividend of inr 4 per equity share for the year ended March 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: