March 15 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commenced commercial operation of its first 800 MW unit - highest-rating coal-based supercritical thermal power plant. The milestone was achieved for the first unit of the 2x800 MW Yeramarus thermal power station of Raichur Power Corporation Limited (RPCL), in Raichur district of Karnataka. Significantly, the commercial operation of this unit also marks BHEL's foray as a developer into the field of power generation. Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) and BHEL are the main equity partners of RPCL, the owner and operator of this power plant. BHEL did complete design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of this state-of-the-art supercritical project on turnkey basis. It has supplied all the critical equipment like Boiler, Turbine & Generators, Electricals, key packages of Balance of Plant, and has also carried out the associated civil works. The major equipment for the project has been manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants, while the construction of the plant was undertaken by the company's Power Sector- Southern Region.

