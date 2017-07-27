FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 2:10 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Biocon Ltd:

* June quarter net income 813 million rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year-ago

* June quarter total revenue 9.88 billion rupees versus. 10.33 billion rupees year-ago

* India's Biocon says outlook for FY18 cautious, depends on regulatory approvals and tender outcomes for biosimilars

* Biocon says anticipate gst impact to roll‐over into Q2FY18, but situation would normalize by end of H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u1sSuE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.