BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Birla Corporation Ltd
* March quarter net profit 591.5 million rupees versus profit 1.06 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 11.05 billion rupees versus 10.58 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 6.50 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2s2irGI Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016