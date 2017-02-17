BRIEF-India's Aryaman Capital Markets posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :
* Says proposed funding plan of BPCL
* Says planning to raise up to 20 billion rupees during the current financial year via private placement of NCDs Source text: bit.ly/2le7GPn Further company coverage:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction