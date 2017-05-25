BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Britannia Industries Ltd:
* Consol March quarter net profit 2.11 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total income 23.50 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.99 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.25 billion rupees last year
* Recommended dividend of 22 rupees per share
* Says growth in international business continued to be under pressure in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016