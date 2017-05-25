May 25 Britannia Industries Ltd:

* Consol March quarter net profit 2.11 billion rupees

* Consol March quarter total income 23.50 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.99 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.25 billion rupees last year

* Recommended dividend of 22 rupees per share

* Says growth in international business continued to be under pressure in quarter