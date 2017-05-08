May 8 Canara Bank Ltd:

* Says March quarter domestic NIM at 2.39 percent

* Says March quarter global NIM at 2.23 percent Source text: [Major Highlights Q4 FY17 * Gross profit increased to 2973 crore, up by 80.51% y.o.y. * Net profit for Q4 FY17 at 214 crore as against loss of 3905 crore a year ago. * Total expenditure declined by 5.29% y.o.y. * Increase in operating expenses contained at 1% y.o.y. * Interest expenses, including interest paid on deposits declined by 6.87% y.o.y. * Cost of deposits came down to 6.25% from 6.94% last year. * CASA Deposits increased to 1.50 lakh crore, up by 21.21% y.o.y. * CASA share (domestic) improved to 32.85% from 27.38% last year. * Non-Interest Income grew by 73.25% to 2396 crore. * % share of non-interest income in total income improved to 18.59%, up from 11.41% a year ago. * Gross NPA Ratio declined to 9.63% from 9.97% at December 2016. * Net NPA declined to 6.33% compared to 6.72% as at December 2016. * Cash Recovery during the quarter at 1183 crore, taking the cumulative figure to 4162 crore for FY17. * Provision Coverage ratio at 55.62%, up from 52.52% in December 2016. * Net Interest Margin (NIM) (Domestic) at 2.39% and NIM (Global) at 2.23%.] Further company coverage: