BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 8 Canara Bank Ltd
* March quarter net profit 2.14 billion rupees versus net loss of 39.05 billion rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 4.33 billion rupees
* March quarter interest earned 104.93 billion rupees versus 107.33 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 27.09 billion rupees versus 63.32 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 9.63 percent versus 9.97 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 6.33 percent versus 6.72 percent previous quarter Source text: bit.ly/2qgzDLK Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body