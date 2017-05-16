Indian shares edge down; financial stocks weigh
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.
May 16 Capital First Ltd
* Says approved NCDs worth up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2qneLlq) Further company coverage:
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell