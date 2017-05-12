May 12 India's Century Textile And Industries Ltd

* March quarter net profit 368.3 million rupees

* March quarter total income 23.54 billion rupees

* Net loss in march quarter last year was 23 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 22.57 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share