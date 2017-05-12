BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 India's Century Textile And Industries Ltd
* March quarter net profit 368.3 million rupees
* March quarter total income 23.54 billion rupees
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 23 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 22.57 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qyNoWm) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body