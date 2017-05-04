BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Cera Sanitaryware Ltd:
* Recommended dividend of 12 rupees per share
* March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 3.15 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body